Samsung on Wednesday (July 26) launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the form factor of the new phone remains the same, there are quite a few upgrades that it brings. Starting from the horizontal camera island to the larger secondary panel, and to the new internal hardware. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has it all on paper which makes it stand apart from its predecessor.

Here in this article, let’s see what exactly has changed in the new 2023 Flip phone when comparing it with the 2022 Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: Design and Hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 keeps the same form factor that we all like but changes a few design elements. It now has flat sides and curvy edges. The device doesn’t leave any gaps when folded, which was the case with Flip 4. That said, it’s thinner than its predecessor when folded. The Flip 5 has new colors like Mint, Cream, and Lavender. The only color that’s common between Flip 5 and Flip 4 is the Graphite shade. As for the hinge, it is said to be improved on Flip 5. It has the new Flex hinge that is said to be more robust.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: Display

The Galaxy Flip 5 sports the same primary display sizes as the predecessor, i.e. a 6.7-inch panel with 120Hz refresh rate. However, the screen now has Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is improved over the Victus+ on the Flip 4. The secondary panel is now larger on the Flip 5 coming at 3.4 inches. It as well has the same Victus 2 protection but gets a 60Hz refresh rate. The secondary a.k.a the cover screen can now do a lot more. You can watch YouTube videos, use it as a camera viewfinder, and do a lot more. It now also supports some third-party apps like Spotify. Samsung has also offered loads of customization options for the cover screen.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: Camera

There’s not much changed in the camera department. Both come with a 12MP + 12MP dual camera system on the back. There’s OIS on the main camera. There’s a 10MP selfie snapper on both models. But the Flip 5 has some software features for the camera such as face tracking. You also get a bigger and wider viewfinder when you are clicking selfies using the rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: Performance

There’s a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside the Flip 5 as opposed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Z Flip 4. There’s faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage here. The base variant now starts at 256GB. Battery-wise, nothing really has changed on paper. The Flip 5 and Flip 4, both pack a 3,700mAh cell with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Both are IPX8 rating and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Flip 5 boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box. Since the Flip 4 arrived last year, it came with Android 12 but is upgradable to Android 13.