Microsoft Teams Avatars Rolled Out For Public Preview - Watch Video

Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out 'Avatars' in public preview for its proprietary business communication platform Microsoft Teams. Also, the new version will include a multitude of new customisation options, like bindis and hearing aids, the company said.

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Avatars’ in public preview, allowing Teams users to create a 3D avatar to use in meetings instead of being on camera. “Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video. Avatars for Teams gives you that much-needed camera break, while still allowing you to collaborate effectively,” the company wrote in a blog post.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 6:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 29, 2023 6:27 PM IST
