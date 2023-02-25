Meta has trained and will release a new large language model to researchers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. The model, called LLaMA, is intended to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI such as answering questions and summarizing documents. Also Read - Meta releases a new machine learning language model called LLaMA to help make AI betterAlso Read - Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video Also Read - How to post cool GIFs on Facebook (Step-by-Step Guide)
Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video
Meta has trained and will release a new large language model to researchers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. The model, called LLaMA, is intended to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.