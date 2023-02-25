comscore Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video
Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model

Meta has trained and will release a new large language model to researchers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. The model, called LLaMA, is intended to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI.

Meta has trained and will release a new large language model to researchers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. The model, called LLaMA, is intended to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI such as answering questions and summarizing documents. Also Read - Meta releases a new machine learning language model called LLaMA to help make AI better

  February 25, 2023
