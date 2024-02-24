Apple Music subscription won't cost you anything if you use this trick

Apple Music is one of the best music streaming services out there, but unlike many other streaming services, it is not available for free. You need a subscription to enjoy Apple Music’s wide catalogue, most of which offers the lossless audio quality in Dolby Atmos. Whether you are using Apple’s popular music streaming platform on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Web, or even an Android device, you are required to sign up and pay after a month’s trial. This trial is free of cost, so you can enjoy the services for one month without having to pay anything. However, the caveat is that it applies to only new users. Returning users must pay to continue using Apple Music unless they go for this totally legitimate way to get more free months — which is even recommended by Apple.

Before I tell you how you can get more than one month of free Apple subscription, I must mention that the method needs an iPhone or iPad for activation. That means non-iPhone users will have a hard time redeeming this offer. Borrowing your friend’s or family member’s iPhone will not work either because the device is tied to their Apple ID. But if you have an iPhone and are looking to make the best of Apple’s music streaming service without any cost, here is how to do that:

— On your iPhone, look for Shazam, which is a music recognition tool owned by Apple. Shazam does not come preloaded as an individual app on your iPhone but fret not. It is deeply integrated into Apple’s ecosystem. You just need to gain access to it. To do that, you can either use the Search bar to look for Shazam by typing its name out or find its widget from the iPhone’s Control Centre and add it to the ones that are accessible from a quick swipe.

— Now, either play any music on a different device or ensure you are in a place where some music is playing. While the music is on, tap Shazam either from the Search bar or the Control Centre and let Shazam look up the music. Once the results are in, tap the notification. You will see the song’s or music’s title in the app, along with an option to play it on Apple Music. But you will also see the offer here, which says you can get up to three months of Apple Music subscription. Tap that button.

— You will now be redirected to Apple Music on your iPhone and the systems will check whether you are eligible or not. You are most likely eligible if you have not used up your free trial earlier. Apple Music will now show you the exact offer details and ask whether you want to proceed. If you have not set up a payment option for your Apple ID, you will be required to do so before you can activate the trial. After you have ensured there is a working payment mechanism for your subscription, proceed to activate the offer by authenticating the purchase either through Face ID or your Apple ID password.

That’s it. You will now have up to three months of Apple Music subscription without any cost. You will be charged after this period is over, so you have enough time to decide whether you want to pay later. But you must keep in mind that Apple is gradually phasing out the Shazam offer, so it is possible that you might see it for your Apple ID. In which case, you have no other option than paying up for Apple Music.