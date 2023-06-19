Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Netflix held its annual TUDUM event over the weekend to announce a spate of new shows and new seasons of already-hit ones. It started with the announcement for Season 3 of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction and concluded with Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. But between these two upcoming titles, there were several announcements, giving a preview of what to expect from the streaming giant in the coming weeks.

Among the new shows, Money Heist’s (La casa de papel) lovable character of Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, is getting his own eponymous show. Netflix released the first teaser of Berlin, showing a new cast for the spinoff. Netflix also previewed its upcoming teen musical drama, The Archies, which is set in India’s 1960s and offers a desi touch to Riverdale’s teens. There is also new series called 3 Body Problem from the showrunners of Game of Thrones. Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix’s upcoming live-action series, also got a short glimpse at the show.

Extraction 3

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction franchise is getting a third movie after the first two set off to a successful start. Both Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave were on stage to make the announcement during the TUDUM event.

Squid Game Season 2

The first season of Squid Game became a global phenomenon, bringing actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo to the spotlight. They all are returning with the second season of Squid Game and will be joined by new members of the cast, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun. Netflix did not drop a trailer, but the announcement about the cast makes the wait intense.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Not just a second season, Netflix is coming up with the first reality show based on Squid Game. It will involve 456 participants who will compete in schoolyard games over 10 episodes to win prize money of $4.56 million. It is identical to how Squid Game characters played different games, except for elimination by death.

Emily in Paris Season 4

Our favourite Lily Collins will return for the fourth season of the hit Netflix original series Emily in Paris. A new teaser for the show has Emily set to go on a Roman holiday in the fourth season. “Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mandy and the band go to Eurovision? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And — the question on all of our minds — will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?” Collins teased.

Berlin

From the world of Money Heist/ La casa de papel, Berlin will follow the journey of, well, Berlin before he became a part of Professor’s master plan. Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Berlin in this eponymous series, joined by an entirely new cast. “His plan: to steal €44 million — in one afternoon.” Netflix tweeted.

The Archies

Set in 1960s India, this upcoming musical drama relives the story of Archie and his friends from Riverdale, but in an entirely different setting. The entire Indian cast, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, And Vedang Raina, will be a part of what may be best called a desi Riverdale. The first teaser of The Archies dropped alongside a sizzle reel.

You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here's your first look #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/KKmGrhTkYN — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Lupin Part 3

Another hit show based on a heist, Lupin is getting its third season on October 3. Omay Sy will reprise his role as Assane Diop in this Arsène Lupin-inspired show. Netflix released an exclusive clip from Part 3.

Stranger Things Season 5

Season 5 of Stranger Things may take more time than expected to come out. Due to the writers’ strike, the filming has not even begun more than a year after Season 4 was released. But Netflix gave some hope by announcing that Linda Hamilton — who starred in Terminator — will join the cast in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Fubar Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar came out only recently and Netflix is already renewing it for the second season. The Netflix Chief Action Officer is returning for another season without a release date.

One Piece

The live-action adaptation of one of the world’s most popular manga is coming on August 31. The cast includes Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Rebel Moon

One of the highly anticipated films, Rebel Moon, saw an announcement at the Netflix TUDUM 2023. Zack Snyder showcased a BTS look at the movie, revealing that it will be released in two parts and each part will have its own Snyder Cut — just like the Snyder Cut for Justice League. The first part of Rebel Moon will come out on December 22, while the second part will follow soon after.

Wednesday Season 2

As we wait for the first trailer release of Wednesday Season 2, Netflix brought the cast of Season 1 together to discuss possible storylines for the second season based on fan theories. Wednesday was renewed for Season 2 back in January and Jenna Ortega will be returning as Wednesday.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix finally showcased the first images for the live-action series, which fans have been waiting for a while. In addition to character shots, Netflix also released a title reveal footage that includes elements such as water, fire, earth, and air.

Outer Banks Season 4

Pogues will be returning for the fourth season and will take the story forward from the point where the treasure was finally discovered. While there was no teaser, Netflix just revealed a video of all the original Pogue members returning.

The Witcher Season 3

Netflix already released the first trailer of Season 3 of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher some weeks back, but it could not miss showcasing it during the TUDUM mega-show in Brazil. A new clip for the show shows Ciri taking on several enemies on her own, but later joined by Geralt and Yennefer.

D.P. and Sweet Home

Netflix also dropped the first look at upcoming Korean shows, D.P. and Sweet Home, in a sizzle reel.

3 Body Problem

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes a new action-cum-sci-fi show 3 Body Problem was teased at the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event. The teaser looks interesting and will keep our wait worthwhile until the release in January 2024.

Heart to Stone

Starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, Heart to Stone is Netflix’s upcoming movie which got its first trailer.

Netflix’s TUDUM event also included announcements about Lift, its upcoming action-comedy, Season 5 of the Love is Blind reality show, the hiatus of Cobra Kai’s Season 6, Heartstopper Season 2, All the Light We Cannot See, Bridgerton Season 3 images, Elite Season 7, and You.