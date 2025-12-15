Year-End Deal Alert! Google Pixel 10 5G Price Cut On Amazon Lets You Save Rs 14,116; Here Is How To Grab This Deal

This year has witnessed some mind-blowing deals on premium smartphones via several sale seasons. But 2025 is now about to end, which means there is a low to minimal chance of getting another massive sale with huge discounts. However, there is an interesting deal on the Google Pixel 10, which will make you save Rs 14,116 with this latest option. Here is all you need to know. Also Read: Jio’s New Year 2026 Plans Explained

Google Pixel 10 Price Drop

Google Pixel 10 was launched at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB of RAM, along with a 256GB storage option. During the current deal window, the smartphone is now listed at Rs 69,350, which itself is a straight price drop of over Rs 10,600 from the launch price. Also Read: Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

But the savings don’t stop there! Amazon is also offering additional bank discounts on the Pixel 10. If you pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you can get an extra Rs 3,467 as cashback. On the other hand, Axis Bank credit card users can avail a discount of Rs 3,250 cashback. Depending on the card you use, the effective price comes down even further, making this one of the better Pixel deals we’ve seen outside of major festive sales.

In simple terms, with the right card, the total savings go up to Rs 14,116, which is quite significant for a premium Google smartphone.

If you’re planning to exchange an older device, Amazon is also offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 44,350 on the Google Pixel 10. As always, the exact exchange value will depend on the phone model you trade in and its physical condition.

Google Pixel 10 Deal: Should You Get It?

With 2025 nearing its end, brands are slowly winding down aggressive sale pricing. That’s why this Pixel 10 deal feels a little different. It doesn’t rely on a festival sale banner but still manages to offer a meaningful discount through a mix of price cuts and bank offers. At this price, it is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset and runs on Android 16. Google also promises to offer 7 major Android upgrades. For photography, it has a 48MP main camera along with a 10.8MP telephoto and a 13MP ultrawide camera.