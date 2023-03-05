comscore Holi Special sale is live on Vijay Sales: Check out the offers on smartphones, speakers and more
Vijay Sales’ Holi Special Sale: Best deals on smartphones, speakers and more

Deals

According to Vijay Sales, customers will get up to Rs 7,500 bank discounts during the sale.

  • During the sale, buyers will get a 7.5 percent instant discount on HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions above the price of Rs 20,000.
  • As per the company, customers will get up to Rs 7,500 bank discounts during the sale.
  • During the sale, buyers can get up to 60 percent discount on speakers by Sony, Phillips, Bose, Sonos, JBL and boAt.
Holi is just around the corner, to celebrate the occasion, Vijay Sales is hosting a Holi Special Sale in India. During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on a variety of products including styling range, portable and party speakers, smartphones, washing machines and Smart televisions. This sale is now live on all online as well as offline Vijay Sales stores. As per the company, customers will get up to Rs 7,500 bank discounts during the sale. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2023: Vijay Sales announces discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, check bank offers here

Holi Special sale: Offers on speakers, smartphones and more

During the sale, buyers can get up to 60 percent discount on speakers by Sony, Phillips, Bose, Sonos, JBL and boAt. They will be available in a range of Rs 999- Rs 3,999. As for smartphones, they are available ata starting price of Rs 7,499 on Vijay Sales right now. Customers can also buy personal styling and grooming products across Dyson, Phillips, Nova and Vega starting price of Rs 499. Also Read - Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets

Additionally, as per the company, “The Holi Sale comes with discounts of up to 30% on Washing Machines and up to 40% on Smart Televisions from brands like Samsung, LG, MI, Sansui and more”.

According to Vijay Sales, buyers can earn MyVS Loyalty Reward Points of 0.75 percent on every purchase. These loyalty points can be redeemed at Rs 1 per point at stores.

Holi Special Sale: Bank offers on Vijay Sales

As per the company, buyers will get a 7.5 percent instant discount on HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions above the price of Rs 20,000. YES Bank credit card holders will get an instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs 15,000 and above. Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders can avail 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions of Rs 3,000 & above.

Rupay Credit card holders can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions. IndusInd Bank Debit card holders are eligible for a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,500 for Non-EMI transactions of Rs 15,000 and above.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2023 2:54 PM IST
