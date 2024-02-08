Valentine's Day 2024: Top earbuds from Realme, OnePlus, JBL, more

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the shopping spree for this special occasion has already kicked off. If you haven’t yet decided on a tech-savvy gift for this February 14th, it’s high time to get moving. A pair of earbuds could be an excellent choice. Not only are they a popular tech accessory, but they also boast some of the best battery lives on the market. Here’s a list of top-rated earbuds available on Amazon at discounted prices.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with Titanized vibrating diaphragm. It has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature up to 25db. It features dual-mic design and IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. The charging case comes with a 480mAh battery while each bud comes with a 41mAh battery. The buds and the case offer a playback time of up to 27 hours with the ANC on and up to 36 hours with ANC on. They also feature support for flash charging technology and 10 minutes of charge provides enough juice that last for up to five hours with ANC off.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is currently available for Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds are equipped with an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They offer a noise reduction effect of 50dB and a 360° spatial audio effect. With a battery life of 40 hours, they can deliver 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. They also boast a super low latency of 40ms. These earbuds are water-resistant with an IPX5 rating and support dual-device connection.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is currently available for Rs 4,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

These earbuds come with 12.4mm driver unit and deliver up to 38 hrs of music on a single charge. It has IP55 water and sweat resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is currently available for Rs 1,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL Tune 235NC

Equipped with Active Noise Cancelling technology and four microphones, these earbuds offer a total of 40 hours of playtime when used with Bluetooth and ANC turned off. However, with ANC activated, the earbuds themselves provide 8 hours of playtime, while the case offers an additional 24 hours. They also come with a host of other features such as gesture controls, voice assistant, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.2, among others.

JBL Tune 235NC is currently available for Rs 4,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Buds T300

Equipped with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, these earbuds deliver a rich audio experience complemented by a 30dB Active Noise Cancellation feature and a 360° Spatial Audio Effect. They boast an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and support fast charging, providing 7 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. With a 50ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos support, they ensure a seamless and immersive sound experience. Furthermore, they are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and come with Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable connectivity.

Realme Buds T300 is currently available for Rs 2,099.