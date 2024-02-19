Top 5 electric toothbrushes you can buy under Rs 1,000 in India

Amazon Finds: Electric toothbrushes offer a host of benefits over conventional toothbrushes. For one, they make the entire process of cleaning teeth more efficient. They also give users better guidance to clean their teeth effectively. Amazon India has a lot of options for the interested buyers with options ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 5,000. This means that you don’t need to spend thousands to get your hands on an electric toothbrush. Here is a list of top five electric toothbrushes that you can buy under Rs 1,000 in India.

Oral B Pro Expert Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush is available at a price of Rs 799 and it comes with a total of two brush heads. It comes with a two-minute timer and the body of this electric brush is compatible with brush heads of CrossAction, 3D White, Sensi UltraThin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, FlossAction, TriZone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, and Ortho Care.

Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal

This electric toothbrush is available at a price of Rs 899 and it comes with a total of two brush heads. It comes with a two-minute timer and it vibrates at 20,000 strokes per minute. This toothbrush is powered by two AAA-sized batteries.

BeatXP Buzz Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs just Rs 299 and it comes with a total of two brush heads. It comes with a two-minute timer and it vibrates at 19,000 strokes per minute. This electric toothbrush comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 30 days on a three-hour charge. It supports three cleaning modes — Clean, White, and Polish for a personalised cleaning experience.

Mi Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush T100

This electric toothbrush costs just Rs 799. It vibrates at 18,000 strokes per minute. This electric toothbrush comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 30 days. It also has an LED indicator to indicate battery levels. It supports two cleaning modes and a two-minute timer.

Caresmith SPARK One Electric Battery Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs just Rs 369. It vibrates at around 30,000 strokes per minute. This electric toothbrush comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 90 days on a single charge.