Top 5 Bluetooth headphones you can buy under Rs 5,000

TWS earbuds have become extremely popular among smartphone users. Their compact form-factor coupled with their generous battery life and decent sound quality has made them a fan-favourite among people who want a compact listening device for calling and while surfing the internet. Despite this ease, audiophiles and gamers still prefer using headphones over TWS earbuds. The comfort that they provide and the sound that they offer are a package that few TWS earbuds offer. Sure, they aren’t as compact as TWS earbuds, but the overall experience remains far better. So, if you are planning to add Bluetooth headphones to your collection, here are our top five picks under Rs 5,000.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones

These headphones are priced at Rs 3,990 and they come in Black, Blue, White and Taupe colour variants. They offer up to 50 hours of battery life along with multi-point connection support and customisable equiliser sound. Sony says just three minutes of charge provides up to 90 minutes of listening time.

HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

These headphones cost Rs 1,799 and they come in a single Black colour variant. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life and they have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

JBL Tune 510BT

These headphones cost Rs 3,499 and they come in Black, Blue, White, Coral, Rose and Pink colour variants. They offer up to 40 hours of battery life. JBL says just five minutes of recharge is capable of providing up to two hours of playtime. They support multi-point connectivity and they support Siri and Google Assistant.

JBL Tune 760NC

These headphones cost Rs 4,498 on Amazon India and they come in Black, Blue, White, Coral, Rose and Pink colour variants. They offer up to 50 hours of battery life. They also come with Active Noise Cancellation feature. They support multi-point connectivity and Google’s Fast Pair technology.

Skullcandy Riff 2

These headphones cost Rs 4,999 and they come in a single Black colour variant. They offer up to 34 hours of battery life. They support Siri and Google Assistant and they support rapid charge technology wherein 10 minutes of charge provides up to four hours of runtime.