Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Sale Begins In India Today: Check Out The Price And Offers

Realme 16 Pro series is finally on sale starting today in India. The tech giant has recently launched it in the country, and now, you have a chance to grab it with a bunch of launch offers. The latest series brings two new models – the premium Realme 16 Pro+ and the standard Realme 16 Pro. Also Read: 5 Best Phones Under Rs 35,000 That Make Sense In 2026 Right Now

From price, launch offers to specifications and features – here is everything that you need to know about the Realme 16 Pro series. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ With 200MP Camera Goes Official In India: Specs, Price, Offers

Realme 16 Pro Series Price

The Realme 16 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. However, an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 on select credit cards can help you grab it for Rs 28,999. Similarly, the other storage models cost:

8GB + 256GB model – Rs 33,999 – Rs 30,999 with bank discount

12GB + 256GB model – Rs 36,999 – Rs 33,999 with bank discount

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G costs Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Here, you will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which let you grab it for Rs 35,999. The models cost:

8GB + 256GB model – Rs 41,999 – Rs 37,999 with bank discount

12GB + 256GB model – Rs 44,999 – Rs 40,999 with bank discount

You can find it available on Flipkart and the online store of Realme.

Realme 16 Pro And Realme 16 Pro+ Specifications And Features

The Realme 16 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits. In contrast, the Pro+ model features a slightly larger 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset paired with a Mali-G615 GPU. The Pro+ elevates performance with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and an Adreno 722 GPU. Moreover, these devices pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging.

For photography, the Realme 16 Pro features a dual camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The 16 Pro+ variant has an additional 50MP telephoto sensor. Both models feature a powerful 50MP selfie camera on the front.