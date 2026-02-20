Nothing Phone 3 gets massive Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how to save BIG

Nothing Phone 3 launched last year as the company’s “first true flagship,” but with a hefty price tag of Rs 79,999. Now, the device has seen its price discounted by Rs 30,000 on Flipkart as part of the e-commerce platform’s ongoing OMG Oh My Gadgets Sale. Here’s everything you need to know about how to score the deal on Nothing Phone 3 and how you can save even more on your purchase. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch nears, Flipkart teaser goes live

Nothing Phone 3 discount on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 3 is currently listed with its launch price tag of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model on Flipkart. However, the platform is offering a flat Rs 30,000 discount on the device. The offer is valid till February 28 and customers buying the phone need to apply the discount on the product page before tapping on the ‘Buy Now’ button. The discount is also applicable on the higher-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option, which costs Rs 89,999. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series price and specs leak ahead of March 5 launch

With the discount, the base model of the Nothing Phone 3 can be bought for under Rs 50,000 – making it a deal worth considering. Additionally, Flipkart also has exchange offers in place that can help bring the final price further down. Also Read: Nothing warns customers in India about fake Nothing and CMF products

Nothing Phone 3 specifications, features

Nothing Phone 3 features the signature unique design that the company is popular for. It sports a Glyph Matrix interface on the rear panel for notifications and play. The Phone 3 is equipped with a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer on top. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Internally, the Nothing Phone 3 runs on the 3.2GHz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with an Adreno 825 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the device features a triple lens setup on the rear. It includes three 50MP sensors – main, ultra-wide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Phone 3 houses a 50MP camera for selfies, housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, the device packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired and 15W wireless charging technology. It also offers reverse wired and wireless charging support.

For connectivity, the Nothing Phone 3 supports 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Phone 3 boots Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 out of the box. The company promises up to 5 years of Android updates and up to 7 years of security patches for the device.