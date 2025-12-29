iPhone 16E Drops to Rs 46,990 in Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, iPhone 17 Now Available at Rs 78,900: Full Price List Inside

One of the best things about festivals is getting massive discounts on your favorite smartphones and Vijay Sales is no different from it. The e-commerce platform has rolled out one of the most notable price drops across iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and several other audio products. The sale will be running from 28 December to 4 January, allowing buyers to grab some of the most premium devices from Apple. Buyers can head straight to Vijay Sales offline stores along with online platforms to claim these massive discounts. In addition, Vijay Sales is also offering various bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty rewards for buyers.

iPhone Price Drop via Apple Sale Days on Vijay Sales

iPhone 16 Lineup

One of the biggest attractions of Vijay Sales is the massive price drop on iPhones across different segments. Talking about the iPhone 16E, it is available at an affordable price tag of below Rs 47,000 after applying bank discounts.

As far as iPhone 16 Plus is concerned, the device is available at discounted price of Rs 64,990 for its 128GB storage variant. It gets Rs 5000 bank discount, reducing its price from Rs 69,490. These reduced prices make the iPhone 16 series more accessible for users seeking great performance without overspending.

iPhone 17 Series

If you have been eyeing the latest iPhone 17 lineup, then Vijay Sales is one of the best options to consider. The iPhone 17 gets flat Rs 3000 MyVS loyalty rewards along with Rs 4000 instant bank discount, bringing its price down and making it available at Rs 78,900, down from Rs 82,900.

The high-end variant iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 121,490, which is again down from its original price of Rs 125,490. The higher variant, iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 138,490, but is now available at Rs 134,490 after getting Rs 4000 discount.

Additionally, Vijay Sales is also offering MyVS loyalty points of 941 for Pro and 1,039 for Pro Max, respectively.

iPhone Air

Another highlight of this sale is the iPhone Air, available at Rs 90,900, after applying Rs 4000 discount. The original price of this device is Rs 94,900. Not only this, you can also receive up to Rs 9,000 in exchange bonus when trading in an old phone

iPad Deals

For buyers looking ro iPad can also save lots of money during Apple Sale Days and Vijay Sales. The iPad 11th Gen with A16 chip starts at Rs 32,190 and goes down to Rs 30,190 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

Nevertheless, the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip also receives the massive price drop and is available at Rs 51,490, down from its original price of Rs 54,490. Talking about the 13-inch iPad Air, it is now available at Rs 69,290, down from Rs 72,290

The iPad Pro 11-inch M5 is available at a downgrade price of Rs 89,990, while the 13-inch iPad Pro M5 drops from Rs 119,490 to Rs 116,490.

MacBooks and Audio Gear

Buyers can also get extra savings on MacBooks and Audio Gear from Apple. The MacBook Air with M4 chip is available from Rs 89,990 down to Rs 79,990. However, if you are looking from a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, then you can also get it at a discounted price of Rs 102,490.