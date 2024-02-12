iPhone 15 selling at about Rs 14,000 discount: How the deal works

iPhone 15 is a highly demanded iPhone model, having gone out of stock several times during festive season sales. That is because of the discounts offered on the latest iPhone. During previous sales, the iPhone 15 sold for more than Rs 10,000 discount. Plus, bank card discounts made the deal even sweeter with at least a Rs 1,5000 discount. Flipkart has again put the iPhone 15 on sale, but this time the discount is much higher. If you have still been waiting to buy the iPhone 15, this could be the right time as there is a discount of about Rs 14,000.

In its ongoing Valentine’s Day sale, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 by Rs 13,900, making it one of the best mobile deals to grab. The iPhone 15 was launched last year in September at Rs 79,900, which has been the base price for Apple’s vanilla iPhone models for several past years. Considering the demand for the latest iPhone model every year, third-party sellers introduce discounts only a few weeks after the launch. The iPhone 15 was no exception, but this time the savings are maximum.

Here is how the deal works:

— The iPhone 15 128GB model is available to buy at Rs 65,999, which is Rs 13,901 less than the launch price.

— This discount is available on all colour models of the iPhone 15, such as black, blue, green, pink, and yellow.

— Since this is a flat discount, you do not need to apply any code or go for a specific payment option to buy the iPhone 15 for less.

— However, you can maximise your savings if you opt for online payments.

— Bank offers include up to Rs 1,500 off on EMI transactions through Citibank credit cards, up to Rs 1,250 discount on EMI transactions of a Bank of Baroda credit card, and up to Rs 750 off on an upfront payment using a Bank of Baroda credit card.

— If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you are eligible for a cashback of 5 percent of the total amount. This cashback is not credited to your card account instantly but at the next billing cycle. Using an HDFC Bank credit card for an upfront payment will get you a discount of Rs 2,000.

With this deal, the iPhone 15 has never been more affordable, so maybe this is the right time for you to take the device out of your wish list and buy it.