Croma Cromtastic December Sale: Get iPhone 15 for Just Rs 36,490 with Bank Cashback and Exchange Offers

The holiday season has finally kicked off and with it, the massive discounts and offers are coming in for smartphone enthusiasts. One of the main highlights is the iPhone 15’s massive price drop during Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale. The sale will allow buyers to grab some of the best offers, deals, discounts, and no cost MEI options to buy the iPhone 15. If you are someone who’s looking to buy a powerful smartphone but doesn’t want to put a hole in your pocket, then Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale has it all for you.

Croma Cromtastic December Sale Date

The Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale runs from December 15 2025 to January 4 2026. The sale is giving attractive bank offers and exchange benefits to claim the iPhone 15. If you want to own a premium smartphone at a more affordable price, then head straight for Croma’s December sale.

Massive Price Drops on iPhone 15

Buyers can purchase the iPhone 15 as low as Rs 36,490, which is down from its in-store price of Rs 56,490. This price drop can be claimed via cashback offers and exchange programs. Selected credit card holders can claim an additional Rs 2000 cashback. In addition, Croma’s exchange scheme also allows buyers to trade their old phones for up to Rs 14000 in value.

You can also apply an extra exchange bonus of Rs 4000 that further reduces the final amount and making this premium device to be claimed a more affordable option.

Role of Exchange Offer

One of the highlights in this deal is Croma’s exchange program that helps in bringing down the iPhone 15’s effective cost. Once the offer is combined with bank-specific cashback, it ensures that buyers get the maximum benefit and value during the holiday sale.

Why to Choose iPhone 15

Even though the iPhone 15 is not Apple’s newest release, it is still a powerful smartphone, offering high-end performance and camera capabilities. The device packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with an ultra-wide lens. Under the hood, it is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The display is also equipped with a 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution and 1,000 nits max typical brightness. It has Dynamic Island, True Tone, Wide color (P3), and Haptic Touch.

For optics, it packs a 48MP main camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide. For selfies, it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera with ƒ/1.9 aperture and autofocus with Focus Pixels.