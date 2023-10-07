iPhone 13 selling under Rs 45,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has kicked off, bringing big discounts on a range of products, including smartphones. The iPhone is one of the best-selling smartphones during sales. That is because its price drops significantly, giving customers an option to own the Apple smartphone for much less. This time around, Amazon has an attractive deal on the iPhone 13. Currently available to Prime members only, this deal brings the iPhone 13 to under Rs 45,000. Although the price did drop to below Rs 40,000 towards the beginning of the sale at midnight, the revised offer is not bad. If you have been planning to buy an iPhone this festive season, Amazon’s deal on the iPhone 13 is worth considering. Here is how the deal works.

According to the Amazon website, the iPhone 13 can be bought for as low as Rs 44,499. The current official price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 59,900, but if you club offers on using bank cards and trading in your old phone, you can achieve that price easily. There is a flat exchange bonus of Rs 3,500 on the iPhone on select models. On using SBI credit cards for both full and EMI payments, you get an instant discount of Rs 1,250. For Prime members, there is an additional discount of Rs 1,000 for orders exceeding the values of Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000. So, in total, you get an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on using the bank card.

Should you buy an iPhone 13 in 2023?

The Apple iPhone 13 is still one of the most value-for-money iPhones in 2023. It may be two generations old, but if you are not into powerful gaming or want the best from Apple right now, the iPhone 13 can be a good option. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels. It has Ceramic Shield glass and a 1200 nits peak brightness. It is worth noting that the device does not have a high refresh rate support like the Pro models or other Android devices. It sports a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. Upfront, the device has a 12MP camera for clicking selfies. The device is powered by a 5nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It is a Hexa-core processor with a 4-core GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The storage isn’t expandable on the phone. The iPhone 13 packs a 3,240mAh cell. Speaking of which, the device boots on iOS 15 out of the box but is upgradable to iOS 16 and the latest iOS 17.