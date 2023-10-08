comscore
English | हिंदी
08 Oct, 2023 | Sunday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 at Rs 62,990 is a good deal on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air M1 at Rs 62,990 is a good deal on Amazon

Amazon has several deals running during the Great Indian Festival sale, but the one on the MacBook Air M1 is worth considering.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 08, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Apple MacBook Air M1 is available at a discount.
Apple MacBook Air M1 is available at a discount.

Story Highlights

  • Apple MacBook Air M1 is currently down to less than Rs 70,000.
  • By using exchange offers and bank discounts, you can bring down the price further.
  • The MacBook Air M1 is available for as low as Rs 62,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival is underway with an extravaganza of deals on a range of products. While most deals are good, some deals are unmissable. One of them is the MacBook Air M1, which is selling at the lowest effective price of Rs 62,990. According to the website, the MacBook Air M1, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 92,900 but its price was later revised to Rs 99,900, is currently selling with big discounts and additional offers that bring down the cost to less than Rs 63,000. Here is how the deal works.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on iPhones

On the landing page of the offer, Amazon has showed a breakup of the deal. The maximum selling price of the MacBook Air M1 is Rs 99,900 on Amazon, but as part of the Great Indian Festival sale, the deal price is Rs 69,990. That means Amazon is giving a flat discount of Rs 29,910. Over and above the discount as part of the sale, you get a bonus of Rs 3,500 on exchanging an old laptop. Now the value of the laptop will depend on the condition and brand, which is why Amazon says the final value of the MacBook Air M1 will differ. Additionally, you get a discount of Rs 3,500 on using a SBI credit card to make the purchase.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on smart bulbs

Apple MacBook Air M1

READ MORE
Amazon deals: Best mixer grinders to buy right now

The MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020 as the company’s first laptop with Apple’s own custom chip. The M1 is the company’s Arm-based chip that offers significant improvements. The M1 chip comes with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation.  The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with high brightness. There is 8GB of unified memory and up to 512GB of storage. It came with macOS 10.14 but is upgradable to macOS Sonoma, which was recently released. The MacBook Air M1 comes in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold colours.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

amazon deals 2023

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language