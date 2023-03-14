Apple recently introduced a new Yellow colour variant for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus users in India. Today, the new colour variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900. Also Read - Apple is likely to soon upgrade its AirPods with health-tracking features

“Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more colour choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better-sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.”, Apple announced last week. Also Read - iPhone 14 Yellow deal: Save about Rs 7,000 on latest Rs 79,900 iPhone

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus pricing, availability

The company also said that the Yellow-coloured variant of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Also Read - Apple to launch a HomePod with a 7-inch display in 2024: Report

The new colour variant is now available for purchase at Apple India Store.

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will now be available in a total of six shades, which are — Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone runs on the latest iOS 16 version. The iPhone 14 Plus flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2778 × 1284 pixel resolution and 458ppi pixel density.

For photography, it comes with a dual 12MP camera system at the back. Apple iPhone 14 is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The iPhone is available in Black, White, Pink, Red, and Blue colours.

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series smartphones back in September last year. At the time, the two lower end models of the series, that is, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus were available in Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple colour variants. Now, six months later, the company has introduced the two iPhone models in a new Yellow coloured variant.