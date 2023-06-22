Apple has announced its ‘Back to University’ offers for students across colleges and universities, and teachers. As part of the program, Apple is offering deals on iPads and Macs. Some Apple services are also available at a discounted price. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1 updates: Why you should download them now

The university deals begin today and end on October 2 for retail stores. The new offers will be available at Apple retail stores, authorized resellers, and premium resellers. This includes the newly launched Apple BKC and Apple Saket store. Also Read - Apple announces availability of developer tools for Apple Vision Pro and more

Apple is also offering Back to University deals on the company website. As usual, students must verify their university before getting specialized student deals. Following are some of the offers. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets better translations, smarter maps, more

Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and Apple Online store deals

– Special education pricing for Mac and iPad for University students.

– Free AirPods with eligible Mac.

– Free Apple Pencil with eligible iPad.

– 20 percent off on AppleCare+.

– 3 months of Apple Music and Apple TV for free of cost, upon ending get student subscriptions at special student rate of Rs 59/month.

The eligible Macs and iPads include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 _ AirPods 3rd Gen, Mac mini + AirPods 2nd Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

Buyers can also get card offers and exchange discounts when purchasing at Apple retail stores and the online store. Deals start today and ends on October 2.

Apple authorised reseller and premium reseller deals

– Special education pricing for Mac and iPad for University students.

– Up to 8 percent saving fo students and teachers along with ongoing consumer bank cashback and loan offers.

– Consumers can combine student/teacher discounts of up to 8 percent with ongoing affordability offers available at Apple authorised resellers and Apple premium resellers.

Deals began on June 18 and will end on September 30. Apple’s Premium Resellers include Aptronix, iDestiny, Futureworld, iDelta, Imagine ample, Imagine KBRL, Imagine sysme, Imageine tresor, iNSPiRE, iNvent, iPlanet, iVENUS, Maple, and Unicorn.

You can check all details about Apple’s official resellers here.

In other news about Apple, the company is working on the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. The smartphone series this year will consist of four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This time around, all iPhones are rumored to have the Dynamic island. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to come with a Periscope telephoto lens. All models will be featuring a USB Type-C cable for charging. Also, expect improvements in the fast charging support.

If we go by the usual timeline, expect Apple to launch the iPhone 15 lineup sometime in September or October.