Amazon is hosting the Summer Appliances Fest in India. This fest began on March 15 and it will be live for users until March 15. During this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of various home appliances, including refrigerators, from its platform. In addition to that, the e-retail giant is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank card EMI transactions. Furthermore, Amazon India is offering lucrative exchange offers on the purchase of select products during the course of this sale. Simply put, now would a good time to buy the new refrigerator that you have been wanting to get for a long time. Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000 for you:

Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is available at a price of Rs 14,790 in India and it comes with a 190L capacity. Its top features include stabilizer free operation, energy efficient design and support for Connect Home Inverter among others.

Godrej 183L 3-star Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is available at a price of Rs 13,990 in India and it comes with a total capacity of 183L. It has three-star energy rating and it comes with Farm Fresh Crisper Technology which the company says is capable of keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer time.

Godrej 180L Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is priced at a price of Rs 14,590 in India and it comes with a total capacity of 180L. It is slightly more energy efficient than the last model listed. It comes in Aqua Blue, Aqua Wine and Wine colour variants. It comes with turbo cooling technology that is capable of cooling a water bottle and making ice faster.

Whirlpool 184L 3-Star Refrigerator



This refrigerator is priced at a price of Rs 12,990 in India and it comes with a total capacity of 184L. It comes in Sapphire Blue and Sapphire Radiance colour variants. It comes with Insulated capillary technology nine hours of cooling retention in the refrigerator.

Samsung 183L 3-Star Refrigerator

This refrigerator is available at a price of Rs 14,990 in India and it comes with a total capacity of 183L. It comes with a Digital Inverter Compressor that provides greater energy efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance while consuming 50 percent less power.