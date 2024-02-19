Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Top tablets you can buy under Rs 20,000

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Amazon is hosting the Mega Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent on tablets. If you are planning to purchase a new tablet for yourself, this is the best time to buy one. Having said that, we have curated some of the top tablet options under Rs 20,000 as it is a popular price segment for tablets.

Redmi Pad is priced starting at Rs 13,999 on Amazon. It comes features a 10.61-inch display with a 2k resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with a base 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses an 8,000mAh battery and runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. It has an 8MP camera on the front and rear for selfies and video meetings. The device has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo’s Tab M10 is available at just Rs 16,999 on Amazon. The tablet comes with a 10.61-inch slim bezel display featuring a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The screen has 400 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon SDM 6803 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. Furthermore, it has an 8MP camera on the front as well as on the rear. The tablet boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Realme Pad 2 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant on Amazon. It sports a large 11.5-inch screen with a 2k screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It has 120Hz refresh rate support for smooth scrolling. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and houses a massive 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 13 and has features like multi-screen collaboration.

These are some of the top tablets you can consider under the Rs 20,000 price segment. Do note that the prices mentioned above are subject to change depending on the time of purchase. So hurry up and buy the tablet of your choice before the prices change.