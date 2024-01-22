Amazon Mega Electronic Days Sale: Just days after its Great Republic Day sale ended, Amazon India has announced yet another sale in the country. The company’s Mega Electronic Days sale began in India on January 20, a day after its Republic Day sale ended, and it will go on until January 28. During the course of this sale, the e-retailer is offering up to 75 percent or up to Rs 35,000 off on the purchase of laptops. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop, here are our top recommendations under Rs 50,000 for you:

Dell 15 Laptop

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 43,490 on Amazon during the sale. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG display and it’s powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of HDD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 41Whr battery.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 43,490 on Amazon India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It’s powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a battery that offers up to 10 hours of runtime.

HP 14s laptop

This laptop is priced at Rs 31,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It’s powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 41Whr battery.

ASUS Vivobook 14

This laptop is priced at Rs 29,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display. It’s powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS and it is backed by a 37Whr battery.