Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on inverters

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has been running for over a week now, letting shoppers get some of the best deals on a range of products. Over the past few days, we have covered different deals on different devices that you might consider buying this festive season. In case a home inverter is one of them, we have deals once again. In the Amazon sale, a range of inverters across price categories is selling with big discounts. You have inverters from the likes of Luminous, Microtek, and V-Guard, among others. Here are the best deals on inverters in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Amazon deals on inverters

This heavy-duty inverter from V-Guard offers an 800W power output. It can support any battery with a capacity of 80-230Ah. The company claims the inverter comes with features such as a battery topping reminder to avoid battery damage and interrupted performance, a high-performance selection switch to extract more out of the battery depending on your needs, and a battery gravity builder that keeps the battery healthy. There is also an option to mute the buzzer. The V-Guard inverter is available for Rs 5,899 currently, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 9,590.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave inverter from Luminous offers an output voltage between 200 and 220V. The Pure Sine Wave output allows the inverter to offer efficient power output. Because of that you can run appliances such as refrigerators, microwave ovens, and even compressors on the inverter backup. The inverter also comes with ECO and UPS modes and uses the ABCC technology. The Luminous inverter is currently selling for Rs 4,799, instead of the listed price of Rs 7,540.

Buy Now on Amazon

This heavy-duty inverter from Microtek has a maximum peak load of 1000W and supports any battery of capacity between 100Ah and 200Ah. This inverter has a digital LED display that shows the power status of the battery and the time the battery takes to charge fully. Microtek claims the inverter is designed for all types of power cut situations with high acceptance and low maintenance. The Microtek Heavy Duty inverter is currently on sale for the price of Rs 7,250, instead of the listed price of Rs 11,999.