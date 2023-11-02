Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on car charger adapters

A reliable car charger adapter is essential to keep your devices powered up and ensure you’re never left powerless on the go. While USB charging ports in vehicles are increasingly common in modern cars and other transport modes, they might not always offer the speed you need. Hence, investing in a top-notch car charger that can swiftly charge your devices and maintain steady connectivity is highly recommended. Car charger adapters have become more affordable and convenient than ever. They can simultaneously charge two devices and are compact.

If you’re considering purchasing a car adapter, the Amazon Great Indian Festival could be an excellent opportunity to find fantastic deals and discounts on car adapters. To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals available.

Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter

This charger has power delivery output of up to 12V and 1.67A. It has PD and QC 3.0 ports and can charge two devices simultaneously. Its smart IC auto-detects connected devices and charges as needed. The charger is compatible with devices such as smartphones tablets, smart watches and power banks.

Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter is currently available for Rs 1,385.

Portronics 51W Car Adapter

The car charger comes with a power output of 51 Watts and comes with power delivery and mach charging that speed charge your iOS/android devices. It has a smart chip to protect devices against overvoltage, current and overcharge. The car charger comes with a Type C Power Delivery Port and USB-A-Port and is compatible with most car models.

Portronics 51W Car Adapter is currently available for Rs 379.

boAt Dual Port Rapid 5V Car Adapter

It comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and is compatible with all USB and type C-powered devices including Quick Charge 2.0. It comes with built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging. It comes with exclusive Smart IC optimum smart charging technology for Apple and other non-Qualcomm quick charge enabled devices up to 5 V/3 amps.

boAt Dual Port Rapid 5V Car Adapter is currently available for Rs 475.

Amazon Basics Mini Car Adapter

It comes with multiple safety certifications and a built-in smart chip, which offers multiple protection against overcurrent, short-circuit, overvoltage, under-voltage, over-temperature, and overpower protection. It can charge 2 devices simultaneously at full speed with 3A in each port. The maximum total power can reach 20W.

Amazon Basics Mini Car Adapter is currently available for Rs 449.

Ambrane 38W Fast Car Adapter

It comes with Quick Charge technology (QC) and Power Delivery technology (PD) with 38W combined output. It protects devices from overcharging, overheating and more. It offers dual output with Type-C and USB output ports.

The Ambrane 38W Fast Car Adapter is currently available for Rs 349.