The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began a week ago and it offers crazy discounts on a variety of products across different categories. This also includes electronics items like smartphones, laptops, and even cameras. Furthermore, action cameras are also up for sale at a discounted price. Some of the action cameras from top brands are available at up to 55 percent off their MRPs. Let’s take a look at the top deals on action cameras in the Great Indian Festival Sale.

FitSpark Eagle is priced at Rs 5,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is Rs 1,000 off its usual selling price of Rs 6,999. This is a budget action camera with real 4K video recording support at 30fps. It has a 20MP lens with a 170-degree wide-angle view. It has a 6-axis gyro EIS stabilization and support for a Type C external microphone.

DJI Osmo Action 3 is available at 29 percent off MRP on Amazon in the Great Indian Festival Sale. The Osmo Action 3 now costs Rs 24,998. It has support for 4K video recording at up to 120fps. It has features like super-wide FOV, 4x optical zoom, and stabilization. It also has cold resistance support for harsh environments.

The GoPro Hero 10 action camera is priced at Rs 27,489 on Amazon, which is way lower than its usual selling price of above Rs 30,000. The action camera comes with 5.3K video recording support at 60fps. It has 2x optical and 4x digital zoom support. The device can shoot 23MP stills with improved low-light shots.