Are you considering upgrading your standard TV to a multimedia hub with advanced features? Smart TVs are the ideal choice, offering quick access to streaming services, online content, and integration with smart home devices. Opting for a 4k TV can be beneficial as it eliminates the need for upscaling since many streaming contents are already in 4k. If you’re looking for smart TV deals, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is a perfect opportunity. However, choosing the right smart TV can be challenging, given the plethora of connectivity options available such as HDMI ports, USB ports, and wireless connectivity. Worry not, as we’ve got your back with our recommendations for the best smart TV deals available on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 43Y1S Pro

This smart TV runs on Google TV operating system and comes with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has three HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console and two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It comes with Dual-band Wi-Fi and 24Watts sound output, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos Decoding. Its smart TV features include Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Auto Low Latency Mode and supported apps include Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now and Oxygen Play.

OnePlus 43Y1S Pro is available for Rs 24,999.

Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL

This smart TV has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on Tizen operating system. It has 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with refresh rate of 50Hz. The smart TV has three HDMI ports to connect set-top box or gaming console, one USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It has 20W sound output from two channels, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Bluetooth Dual Audio support and Buds Auto Switch. Its smart TV features include supported apps including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, Screen mirroring, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker, App Casting, Wireless DeX, SmartThings, Smart Hub, IoT Sensor and Web Browser.

Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL is available for Rs 26,990.

LG 43UR7500PSC

This smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on WebOS operating system. It has 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical and Ethernet connectivity options. It has 20Watts sound output with 2.0 channel speaker, AI Sound, AI Acoustic Tuning and Bluetooth Surround Ready. Its features include Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10, unlimited OTT App support including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5, Voot, MxPlayer, Google Play Movies and TV, YuppTV and Youtube.

LG 43UR7500PSC is currently available for Rs 27,990.

Redmi ‎L43R7-7AIN

This smart TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and runs on Android TV 10 operating system. It has 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz. It has Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, Blu-ray Players, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, eARC – Dolby Atmos, a Passthrough eARC HDMI port, Optical Port for connectivity. The smart TV comes with 30Watts sound output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through eARC, and DTS-HD. Its smart features include Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, and 5000+ apps from Play Store.

Redmi ‎L43R7-7AIN is currently available for Rs 21,499.

TCL 55T6G

This smart TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and runs on Google TV operating system. It has QLED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with three HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, one USB port and one headphone output. The smart TV has 56Watts sound output with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X. Its smart TV features include Game Master, and built-in apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

TCL 55T6G is currently for Rs 35,990.