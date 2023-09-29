Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced: Check date and offfers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon has announced the starting date of its Great Indian Festival sale ahead of the festival season in India. The much-awaited Great Indian Festival sale will start from October 8 and Amazon Prime members will get 24 hours early access before the start of the actual sale. Buyers can enjoy discounts on a range of products including Smartphones, Large appliances and TVs, Consumer Electronics, and more from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, LG, Sony, boAt, Intel, Tissot, Fastrack, Tommy Hilfiger, Wipro, Eureka Forbes, and more. The e-commerce giant will be offering the latest smartphones starting from Rs 5,699 and 5G smartphones starting from Rs 8,999, electronics and accessories starting from Rs 99 and up to 60 percent off on appliances and TVs.

“From Amazon Live to new product launches and exciting deals and offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival this year promises to be an outstanding one for our customers and sellers,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon said.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale bank offers

In addition to available offers, buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with SBI bank debit or credit cards. If you are searching for pay later options, then Amazon Pay Later customers can get instant credit up to Rs 1 lakh to shop now and pay next month. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers can enjoy 5 percent unlimited cashback. Exchange and no-cost EMI options are also available during the sale.

Those who are interested in buying an Alexa product during the sale can avail up to 55 percent off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle e-readers, and Alexa smart home combos.

Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, to over a hundred cities. In addition to this, the same membership allows users to choose from thousands of movies and TV shows to watch, anytime, anywhere from Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime members also get access to ad-free music on Prime Music and ebooks on Prime Reading.

Amazon Prime subscription starts at Rs 299 for one month and goes all the way up to 1,499 for 12 months. There is also an Annual Prime Lite plan with limited benefits that is priced at Rs 999 for 12 months.