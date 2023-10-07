Amazon Great Indian Festival deal: Top discounts on Samsung phones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway with an extravaganza of deals on a range of products. The spotlight, however, is on smartphones. Amazon is selling smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Apple, and Xiaomi in the sale. That means there is something for everyone, but if you particularly are looking to buy a brand-new Samsung phone, there are options aplenty. From the latest budget premium phone, Galaxy S23 FE, to the affordable Galaxy M34 5G, some of the most popular Samsung phones are selling at big discounts right now on Amazon. Here are the deals you can check out.

Amazon deals on Samsung phones

The latest smartphone from Samsung, Galaxy S23 FE marks the comeback of the company’s Fan Edition phones. The new Galaxy S23 FE comes with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It uses an Exynos 2200 processor in India, but some markets come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. With 50MP rear cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at Rs 59,999, but you can get it for Rs 49,999 in the Amazon sale.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is one of the company’s most affordable 5G smartphones. It comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz sAMOLED display, an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor that supports 5G, and a triple camera system on the back that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP third camera. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support. It also comes with four generations of software version upgrades and five years of security updates. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is currently selling for Rs 16,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 24,499.

Samsung’s last year ultra-premium flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best phones money can buy. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 4nm Exynos processor, making it fast enough for most tasks. It supports the S Pen so you can write, jot, and scribble all you want. The phone has a Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Its rear camera system supports 100x zoom, like previous generations. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently selling for Rs 74,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,31,999.