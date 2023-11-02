Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Good music is one of the finer things in life that not only brings joy but also helps relieve stress and anxiety. And one of the best ways you can enjoy music is using a pair of headphones that offers a balanced sound and ample customisation options. If a pair of headphones is there on your bucket list, Amazon India is offering up to 70 percent on headphones from top brands. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Check top deals on prominent headphones under Rs 5,000 here:

This headphone serves a quality sound with 40mm drivers and experience boAt immersive sound. It comes with ASAP charge technology in just 10 minutes of charge and get up to 10 hours of playtime and up to 65 hours in normal playback mode. It also complements some features like noise cancellation, voice assistant, Bluetooth 5.0, a mic for calling, an AUX and a 33dB Hybrid ANC. This product is offered to you at Rs 3,999 on Amazon.

The headphones feature a low latency mode of 40ms to remove audio lag and a 40mm driver for an immersive music experience. It offers four playable modes ranging from Bluetooth, AUX, SD Card, and FM. Its special features include IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and 50 hours of battery life. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,999 on Amazon.

This slim and light weight headphone has noise cancellation feature and is easy to wear and carry. It can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It offers 30 hours of playback time and it gets fully charged in two hours. Buy the smart wireless product at a special price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon.

This product has a beat response control for tight bass and a swivel design. For precise sound it has neodymium dynamic drivers, it also comes with a n-line remote and mic. It features an aluminum fascia for punchy bass and has a frequency response of 5-22,000Hz. This Sony product is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,784 on Amazon.

This product offers a deep and powerful bass with 40mm drivers, so you enjoy your music on the go. With 50 hours play time in full charge, you can also enjoy additional three hours of backup play for just five minutes of initial charge. It also features multi-point connectivity that allows you to connect up to two devices at the same time. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 3,831 on Amazon.