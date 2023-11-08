Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Diwali is less than a week away now. Ahead of the festival of lights, everyone is busy shopping for gifts for their near and dear ones. If you too are looking for gifts for your loved ones and have a budget of around Rs 3,000, then we have compiled a list of tech products that you can gift to your friends and family members. These gadgets are available on Amazon India at a discounted price. Additionally, the company is offering 10 percent additional bank discounts on purchases made using select bank cards.

Here are our top recommendations for you:

This Amazon headphone comes with 40mm drivers supported by 7.1 surround audio to give you a full realistic gaming experience. It has closed earcups designed to block any kind of distraction from outside complemented with noise-isolating memory foam ear pads. This device is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,499 exclusively on Amazon.

This coffee maker comes with a power of 750W and holds the capacity of 600mL. It comes with an aroma twister nozzle to circulate inflowing coffee evenly for optimal and consistent coffee aroma from first to last cup. It also features a special drip stop feature that you can use to stop coffee brewing in the middle whenever you like. It complements a safe jug and a filter holder. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 2,799 on Amazon.

This smart watch comes with a 1.85-inch HD TFT LCD screen with a peak brightness of 550nits. It also lets you schedule your day’s activities and track your health parameters using the Noise Health Suit. It offers over 150 cloud and sky-based wallpapers, and also has a special DND feature. Featuring more than 100 sports mode, this product is available to you at Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

This smart speaker has a with loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals. It offers hands-free support for Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Savan, Apple Music via Amazon Alexa. You can use voice commands for controlling smart lights, ACs, TVs, geysers. It features multiple layers of privacy controls and is offered to you at Rs 2,949 on Amazon.

This Philips product comes with a triple bristle design which are rich in Keratin Ceramic. It features Care enhance technology which naturally straights your hairs in 5 minutes. It also has a thermo-protect Esurance against over-heating. This tool is available to you at Rs 2,899 on Amazon.