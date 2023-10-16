If you are looking to purchase a cool gaming device for your high-action requirements, a gaming smartphone is your weapon of choice. The best gaming mobile phones in India come with gaming-specific features and an incredibly strong processor. Stylish gaming phones also include specialised cooling systems and game triggers to improve and streamline your experience. If you are looking for a good gaming smartphone under Rs 30,000, you might want to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. As gaming smartphones come with many features, we have compiled a list of the best phones for you to make things easy for you.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

This smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and is equipped with the LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has 120W FlashCharge and charges from 1 percent to 50 percent in 10 minutes (25 minutes for a full charge). The smartphone has 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification, Netflix HDR Support, 1300nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 64MP OIS Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers, X-Axis Linear Motor and Extended RAM 3.0 (8GB+8GB).

iQOO Neo 7 5G starts at Rs 27,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Narzo 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Narzo 60 Pro has a 100MP + 2MP dual camera system on the back, whereas, the Narzo 60 has a 64MP + 2MP dual-rear camera setup. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The Pro model is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. A Dimensity 6020 SoC is powering the vanilla Narzo 60 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 80W charging adapter.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro starts at Rs 21,249 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also embeds an optical fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, paired with Arm G77 MC9 GPU. You get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage on the phone, but you cannot expand the storage. The phone runs Android 13-based HiOS 13 software.

On the back of the phone, there is a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and the USP — 108MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G uses a 32MP camera. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. It packs 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port as connectivity options. You get stereo speakers on the phone, as well.

TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G starts at Rs 29,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.