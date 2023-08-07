The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began last week and is up and running until tomorrow. Several products across different categories have been discounted in the sale. This not only includes electronic devices like smartphones and laptops, but also, wearables like smartwatches. We have curated a list of five smartwatches under Rs 5,000 that you can pick in the ongoing Amazon sale.

beatXP Marv Neo BeatXP Marv Neo is one of the cheapest smartwatches you can buy in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It is now available at 86 percent off priced at Rs 999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch display with support for different face watches. It has 100+ sports modes and comes with IP68 water-resistant rating. It has health features like Heart monitoring and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch also has a Smart AI voice assistant.

Amazonfit Bip 3 is now available at 60 percent off on Amazon. Priced at Rs 1,997, the wearable comes with a 1.69-inch large color display. It is advertised to have 2-week battery life. The smartwatch has 60 sports modes and comes with health features like Blood-Oxygen saturation measurement, heart rate sensor, and others. It is 5 ATM water resistant and comes with sleep and stress level tracking.

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition is now priced at Rs 4,497 on Amazon. It is one of the most premium-looking smartwatches under Rs 5,000. It boasts a stainless steel finish and comes with metallic straps. The smartwatch has a 1.46-inch Super AMOLED display with Always-on-display support. It has Bluetooth calling feature and also comes with music controls. It comes with up to 7 days of battery life.

Usually priced at Rs 4,299, the Boat Lunar Call Pro smartwatch is now available at Rs 3,097 in the Amazon Great Freedom sale. It comes with a compact screen sized 1.39 inches. It is an AMOLED panel with Always-on-Display and gesture support. There are multiple watch faces to choose from and it also has a built-in processor called Apollo3 Blue Plus. As the name suggests, it supports Bluetooth calling. Users can save up to 30 contacts on the watch.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is now available at Rs 4,497 on Amazon. The smartwatch has a clean black look with silicon straps. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with 110 built-in watch faces and has 300+ sports modes. It has support for Bluetooth calling and comes with 4GB of storage.