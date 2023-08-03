Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Best deals on refrigerators

Amazon India has announced the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale to mark the month of freedom. The sale will be live from 12 AM on August 4 to August 8, 2023.

The online sale will offer great deals and discounts on a range of products across categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Here are the top deals on refrigerators that buyers can avail during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale:

Samsung Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a frost-free refrigerator that comes with a digital display control panel that allows users to adjust the temperature and mode settings. It has a convertible 5in1 feature that lets users change the freezer to the fridge and vice versa.

The fridge has a capacity of 301 litres and has a digital inverter compressor that provides greater energy efficiency. It comes with a 20-year warranty on the compressor and a three-star energy rating.

Samsung Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is available for Rs 35,490 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Samsung Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with a touch UI inside that allows users to control the temperature and mode settings. It has an intellisense inverter technology that adapts to cooling needs. It has a 40 percent faster bottle cooling feature that chills your beverages quickly and efficiently.

The fridge comes with an anti-odour action and has the coldest freezer feature that can reach up to -24°C. It has a capacity of 259 litres and has a 3-star energy rating and a one-year product warranty and a ten-year compressor warranty.

Whirlpool Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is available for Rs 27,990 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Whirlpool Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

LG Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor that provides energy efficiency, less noise and more durability. It has a convertible feature that allows users to change the freezer to the fridge and vice versa. The fridge has a multi-air flow feature that distributes and circulates cool air to every corner for proper and even cooling.

It comes with a smart diagnosis feature that detects problems automatically and helps troubleshoot them easily. The fridge has a capacity of 322 litres and has a three-star energy rating and a one-year product warranty and a ten-year compressor warranty.

LG Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is available for Rs 35,990 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

LG Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Haier frost-free triple inverter double door top mount refrigerator

Haier frost-free triple inverter double door top mount refrigerator comes with a triple inverter compressor that provides energy efficiency, silent operation and more durability with expert cooling technology. It has a 10 in 1 convertible feature that lets users change the freezer to the fridge and vice versa.

The fridge has a capacity of 328 litres. It has a three-star energy rating and a one-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. It is available in cream pink glass colour and has a Vogue series design.

Haier frost-free triple inverter double door top mount refrigerator is available for Rs 39,990 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Haier frost-free triple inverter double door top mount refrigerator

Godrej Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

Godrej Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator comes with advanced controls that allow users to adjust the temperature and mode settings with ease. It has a triple zone feature that provides three different compartments with flexible temperatures – fridge, freezer and flexi zone, each with its controls. The fridge has an energy-efficient inverter compressor that provides greater energy efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance. It also comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and has a capacity of 670 litres. The fridge comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty.

Godrej Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator is available for Rs 84,990 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Godrej Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator