Amazon India is hosting the Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 4 to August 8, offering huge discounts and attractive deals on a wide range of products, including premium smartwatches.

If you are looking for a laser printer to print documents at your home or office, this is the best time to grab one at a discounted price.

Here are some of the best deals that you can find on laser printers on Amazon during the sale:

Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function

Brother HL-L2321D is a laser printer that can print only in black and white. It has a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi and can produce up to 30 pages per minute. It also supports automatic duplex printing, which means it can print on both sides of the paper without manual intervention.

The printer has a paper tray that can hold up to 250 sheets of A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, or Executive size paper. It can also handle paper thickness up to 105 GSM. The printer uses the TN-2365 Toner Cartridge, which can print up to 2600 pages per cartridge.

The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It has a USB interface for easy connectivity.

Brother HL-L2321D is available for Rs 9,937 at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Wi-Fi Printer

HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer is designed to deliver fast and reliable prints with wireless connectivity and low operating costs.

The HP Laserjet 108w is a laser printer that can print only in black and white. It has a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi and can produce up to 21 pages per minute. It also supports manual duplex printing, which means the user has to flip the paper manually to print on both sides.

The printer has a paper tray that can hold up to 150 sheets of A4, Letter, Legal, or other supported sizes.

The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It has a USB interface and a built-in Wi-Fi module for easy connectivity. The printer also supports direct Wi-Fi printing from mobile devices using the HP Smart app. The app also allows the user to scan and share documents with third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive.

HP Laserjet 108w is available for Rs 11,999 at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function

Brother DCP-L2520D is a laser printer that can print only in black and white. It has a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi and can produce up to 30 pages per minute. It also supports automatic duplex printing, which means it can print on both sides of the paper without manual intervention.

The printer has a paper tray that can hold up to 250 sheets of A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive and Legal. It can also handle paper thickness up to 105 GSM. The printer uses the TN-2365 Toner Cartridge, which can print up to 2600 pages per cartridge.

The printer also has a flatbed scanner that can scan documents. The scanner can also copy documents. The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It has a USB interface for easy connectivity.

Brother DCP-L2520D is available for Rs 15,386 at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function

Brother DCP-B7535DW is a laser printer that can print only in black and white. It has a print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi and can produce up to 34 pages per minute. It also supports automatic duplex printing, which means it can print on both sides of the paper without manual intervention.

The printer has a paper tray that can hold up to 250 sheets of A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive and Legal. It can also handle paper thickness up to 163 GSM. The printer uses the TN-B021 Toner Cartridge.

The printer also has a flatbed scanner that can scan documents. The scanner can also copy documents with various features.

The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It has a USB interface and a built-in Wi-Fi module for easy connectivity.

Brother DCP-B7535DW is available for Rs 19,497 at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

HP Laserjet 136nw

The HP Laserjet 136nw is a laser printer that can print only in black and white. It has a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi and can produce up to 21 pages per minute. It also supports manual duplex printing, which means the user has to flip the paper manually to print on both sides.

The printer has a paper tray that can hold up to 150 sheets of A4, Letter, Legal, or other supported sizes.

The printer also has a flatbed scanner that can scan documents and images. The scanner can also copy documents.

The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It has a USB interface and a built-in Wi-Fi module for easy connectivity. The printer also supports direct Wi-Fi printing from mobile devices using the HP Smart app. The app also allows the user to scan and share documents with third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive.

HP Laserjet 136nw is available for Rs 18,499 at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.