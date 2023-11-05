Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon began its festive sale a few weeks ago in India. The Great Indian Festival (GIF) offers massive discounts on products across different categories including electronics. The sale not only offers discounts on usual tech devices like smartphones and laptops, but also home products like refrigerators and TVs. In fact, daily-use tech products like hair dryers and temperature-sensing water bottles are also on sale. The latter can be purchased at 79 percent off in the Amazon sale.

Let’s take a look at the top deals on temperature-sensing water bottles available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Madric’s temperature-sensing water bottle is available at just Rs 205 on Amazon. It has an LED display at the top that shows the temperature of the water inside. It is a thermos water bottle, which means it will keep the water inside hot or cold for a long time. The body of the water bottle is made up of stainless steel and it can store 500ml of water.

If you are looking for a unique water bottle with a lock and an LED display, have a look at the IKTU vacuum-insulated water bottle. It’s a smart water bottle that shows up the temperature inside on the other display. The screen is touch-sensitive. It has a rubber bottom so that it doesn’t slip from smooth surfaces. The water bottle can store 420ml water and is made in such a way that it can be opened with one hand.