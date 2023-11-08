Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: We are in the last leg of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2023 sale now. The sale will end on November 10. In its last leg, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent discount and exciting deals on the purchase of washing machines, including semi-automatic washing machines. In addition to that, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Here are our top picks for you. Check below:

This Whirlpool product is a semi-automatic top quality washing machine, with 7Kg of capacity. It has a 1402 RPM powerful motor which ensures solid performance and faster spin speeds, resulting in quicker drying times and cleaner clothes. Its special features include Smart Scrub Station, Water and Shock Proof Panel, Superior Drying, Lint Filter and Wash Timer. It is available at Rs 9,790 on Amazon.

This is a 5-star semi-automatic washing machine with 7Kg of capacity. It features a 600 RPM motor which serves higher spinning speed resulting in lower drying time. It also has a couple of washing programs. This product is available to you at Rs 7,949 on Amazon.

This is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with three washing programs. It has higher speed which helps in faster drying. It comes with a special feature of unique two-way waterfall which enables efficient mixing of detergent and ensures thorough cleaning. Buy this washing machine at a discounted price of Rs 8,440 on Amazon.

This semi-automatic top load washing machine has a capacity of 6Kgs. This machine offers three wash programs and features a powerful 700 RPM motor. This machine is available to you at a discounted price of Rs 8,690.

This washing machine has low water and energy consumption and has both washing and drying functions. It has a capacity of 7Kg and is suitable for three to four member family. The higher spin speed helps in better water extraction from the clothes during the spin cycle. Its special features include a mighty 1,440 RPM motor, and Active Soak technology. This washing machine is offered to you at a price of Rs 9,990 on Amazon.