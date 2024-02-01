Most smartphones lately come with fast charging support. The charging speeds have surged rapidly in the last couple of years and now, we have phones charging as fast over 150+ watts commercially.

While wired fast charging can be convenient, wireless charging is also cool way of charging your device. The latter, however, may not be faster, but it can still be useful at times.

Let’s say you are working sitting next to a desk or a table, just place the wireless charger there and keep your phone on it to begin charging. It is also useful when you don’t want to go though the hassel of finding chargers or dealing with cables.

Whatever the reason be, wireless charging exists and if you are reading this, you probably have a smartphone that supports wireless charging. Most premium smartphones like Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 2, Pixel 8, iPhone 15, and others support wireless charging.

Now, there are a variety of wireless chargers available online. Especialy, on Amazon, there are several options from different brands. To help you out with getting the best wireless charger, we have curated some of the top wireless chargers on the platform. Let’s take a look at the options.

Anker A2524 wireless charger is available at Rs 1,499 on Amazon, which is 64 percent off. The charging dock has 10W speed and takes power via the microUSB port.

Buy Now on Amazon

eller sante 23W Magnetic MagSafe charger is for iPhones. It is available for 40 percent discount priced at Rs 2,999. Additionally, it has 5 percent coupon discount. This particular device is a hub for wirelessly charging iPhone, Apple Watch, and TWS earbuds.