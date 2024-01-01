comscore
01 Jan, 2024

  • Amazon finds: Top racing wheels for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Amazon finds: Top racing wheels for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Amazon has a wide range of racing wheels for games like Forza Horizon, Gran Turismo, and other car racing/simulation games.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 01, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Thrustmaster racing wheel
Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a wide range of racing wheels for car racing and simulation games.
  • The platform offers up to 33 percent off on racing wheels for PC and console.
  • Racing wheels in the list range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 45,000.

Looking for a racing wheel? Chances are that you have just downloaded games like Forza Horizon, Gran Turisomo, or any other car racing or simulation game. Or, you might want to upgrade your in-game driving experience after playing for long in these games. Don’t fret as we have got you covered. There are several racing wheel options available on Amazon. That said, choosing the best for yourself can be a daunting task.

To make you purchase faster and more informed, we have curated some of the top racing wheels for PC and PlayStation/Xbox consoles. Let’s take a look.

PXN V3II 180 Degree Universal USB Car SIM Race Steering Wheel

PXN’s racing wheel with pedals is one of the most affordable options on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 5,990 and works for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The steering wheel has a plastic body and comes with a gear shifter attached to the unit on the right side. It also comes with paddle shifters for acceleration and braking.

Nitho Drive PRO V16 Gaming Racing Wheel

Nitho Drive PROP V16 is priced at Rs 9,499 on Amazon, which is 27 percent off its listed price of Rs 12,999. The racing wheel has a gear shifter next to it and comes with paddle shifters for acceleration and braking. The device supports PC, PS4, Xbox One, and also the Xbox Series X|S.

 

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals are available at Rs 32,995 on Amazon. This is a premium set of racing wheels that comes with the wheel and paddle shifters. It does not come with a gear shift, which is sold separately by Logitech. The steering wheel is 11 inches in size and has hand-stitched leather wrapped around it. It has 900-degree rotation support for realistic turns. The G29 racing wheel is compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

