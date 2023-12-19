Amazon finds: Top feature phones available under Rs 1,500 on Amazon

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the endless notifications from your smartphone? If so, you might want to consider switching to a simpler device. You can still stay in touch with your loved ones without being online all the time. And if you’re not sure which feature phone to choose, we have some suggestions for you. We have selected some of the best feature phones that are cheap, long-lasting and easy to use. And the best part is, you don’t have to deal with frequent software updates like you do with smartphones, which makes feature phones more appealing.

Nokia 105

This feature phone comes with 1.77-inch TFT display with 32GB of memory capacity. It runs

Nokia Series 30+ operating system and has Bluetooth and USB for connectivity. It has 22 days of battery life and can send and receive UPI payments with built-in UPI app.

Nokia 105 is currently available for Rs 1,299.

Nokia 106

This feature phone comes with 1.77-inch TFT display with 32GB of memory capacity. It runs

Nokia Series 30+ operating system and has Bluetooth and USB for connectivity. It has 22 days of battery life and can send and receive UPI payments with built-In UPI app. It has FM radio, MP3 player and MicroSD card slot. Check out the top feature phones available under Rs 1,500.

Nokia 106 is currently available for Rs 1,349.

Lava Hero 600i

This feature phone comes with 1.8-inch LCD display with 32GB of memory capacity. It runs Android 9.0 operating system and has Bluetooth for connectivity. It has 3 days of battery with wireless FM with recording, auto call recording and 10 regional language input support.

Lava Hero 600i is currently available for Rs 849.

JioBharat V2 4G

This feature phone comes with 1.77-inch LCD display with .02GB of memory capacity. It runs Threadx RTOS operating system and has Bluetooth and USB for connectivity. It has support for JioCinema, JioSaavn and digital camera. It can send and receive UPI payments on JioPay.

JioBharat V2 4G is currently available for Rs 999.

Motorola A10

This feature phone comes with 1.8-inch LCD display with 32GB of memory capacity. It runs RTOS and is powered by MediaTek processor. The phone has dual SIM and Bluetooth for connectivity. It has 10 days of battery with wireless FM with recording.

Motorola A10 is currently available for Rs 1,299.