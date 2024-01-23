Amazon finds: Top deals on TWS earbuds under Rs 1000

Wireless earbuds have become a popular choice for enjoying music and voice calls without any wires. A pair of true wireless earbuds offer better sound quality and comfort than the traditional wired ones. Even low-priced earbuds can enhance your style and personality. True wireless earbuds free you from the hassle of tangled wires, and if you love music or spend most of your day with headphones on, then wireless earbuds will suit your needs in various ways. So, for all the music or movie fans, here are some amazing wireless earbuds under Rs 1,000 only available at Amazon.

pTron Bassbuds Air in-Ear TWS Earbuds

pTron Bassbuds Air TWS earbuds comes with large 13mm dynamic and smart touch controls. It provides 32 hours of non-stop combined playtime with the charging case. They come with built-in HD mic, Passive Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Water/Sweatproof and more. These earbuds support Bluetooth v5.1, 1-Step Pairing, Quick Connect, Auto Re-connect and more.

pTron Bassbuds Air in-Ear TWS Earbuds is available for Rs 799 at Amazon.

Boult Audio Z20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These earbuds provides 51-hour playtime on a single charge. They have noise-cancellation technology and offer ultra-low latency. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance and supports Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

Boult Audio Z20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available for Rs 999 on Amazon.

boAt Airdopes 121 PRO TWS Earbuds

These earbuds comes with 10mm audio drivers with the ENx Tech enabled quad mics. It offers a total playtime of up to 50hrs, including up to 8hrs of playtime per earbud. The earbuds can fetch up to 60 minutes of playback time in just 5 minutes of charging time and the charging case comes with an indicator screen to show remaining battery. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.3 wireless technology.

boAt Airdopes 121 PRO TWS Earbuds is available for Rs 999 on Amazon.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds provides up to 12hours of playback time and comes with touch controls and voice assistant. The earbuds are splash proof and comes with Type C portable charging case.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 1 TWS Earbuds is available for Rs 699 on Amazon.

Noise Buds VS201 V3

These earbuds come with up to 60-hour playtime with the charging case. It has dual equalizer to switch between bass or normal mode. The earbuds has full touch controls to manage calls, change tracks, activate voice assistant and more. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.1.

Noise Buds VS201 V3 is available for 999 on Amazon.