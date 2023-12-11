Amazon finds: Top deals on smart geysers from Havells, Orient, more

As the winter season draws near, people are diligently preparing for the upcoming bone-chilling weather. If you haven’t already equipped your bathroom with a water heater or geyser, we’ve curated a comprehensive list of the finest smart geysers available in India. These intelligent appliances promise to keep you warm and cozy during those frosty days.

Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo Ipro

This water heater geyser works with Alexa and Ok Google. This water heater geyser is wi-fi enabled and helps plan your hot water shower, keeps a check on the energy consumption, fixes a time interval to run your geyser, and automatically turns the on/off geyser basis your location., This water heater is equipped with Optimized Water Inlet technology that distributes the water gradually and keeps the water temperature equally balanced. It also has O’Pro technology that protects the tank and heating element against corrosion. It consumes 2.5KW of power and it has 25l of capacity and 5-star rating.

Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo Ipro is currently available for Rs 13,865.

Havells Adonia i

This IoT enabled smart water heater is compatible with iOS and Android mobile phones and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It allows geyser control from any location and scheduling and temperature settings through mobile app. It has Feroglas Coating Technology with Single Weld Line Design. It is made of ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates that provide higher resistance to corrosion. It can withstand a high-pressure rating of up to 8 bars and comes with colour changing LEDs that indicate heating of water and related temperature. It has a capacity of 15l and 5-star energy rating.

Havells Adonia i is currently available for Rs 14,198.

Orient Aquator+ IoT

This geyser comes with IoT-enabled smart operation control, which lets you control your geyser from anywhere with Orient Smart mobile app. It allows you to set the geyser at the highest temperature, customize its temperature, check real-time status, and more, with just a few taps on your smartphone. It is equipped with Whirlflow technology, which gives 20 percent more hot water output by minimizing the direct mixing of hot and cold water. It comes with Ultra-Diamond glassline coating, Corrosion resistant body of geyser with thicker Magnesium anode rod and Nickel-coated Copper heating element. It can withstand up to 8 bar of pressure. It has 15l of capacity and consumes 2000W of power.

Orient Aquator+ IoT is currently available for Rs 10,799.