Amazon finds: Top deals on OTG under Rs 10000

If you are a cooking enthusiast looking to enhance your culinary skills, consider adding baking and grilling to your repertoire. To help you get started, we have compiled a list of the top OTGs (Oven, Toaster, and Griller) available on Amazon in India. Investing in a high-quality appliance is crucial to achieving excellent results in your cooking ventures. Whether you’re baking cookies, cakes, or bread, these OTGs will be a valuable addition to your kitchen. So, read on and choose the one that best suits your needs to take your cooking game to the next level.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets you need to fend off cold

Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef

This OTG has 30 30-litre capacity and has Gold, Matt Black fascia and 1-250C temperature for consistent heat. It has integrated oven that light automatically turns on when you open the door till the end of the cooking cycle. It has 6 mode options for baking, toasting, grilling and roasting.

Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef is currently available for Rs 8,399.

Buy Now on Amazon

Wonderchef Crimson Edge

It has 28 litre capacity and has Rotisserie function that rotates 360°. It has stainless steel heating elements and temperature control up to 250o C. It also has auto shut off time function with a bell.

Wonderchef Crimson Edge is currently available for Rs 5,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Crompton Tandoori Magic

It has 35-litre capacity with dual heating elements both on top and bottom. it has temperature range of up to 250 Degrees and 60 minutes auto shut-off timer with bell.

Crompton Tandoori Magic is currently available for Rs 7,748.

Buy Now on Amazon

Wipro Vesta CTG01

It has 28 litres of capacity with 1600w heating element. It also has automatic shut off and the bell notification. It has timer from 0-60 minutes with 1 minute intervals and temperature range from 100 to 250 degrees Celsius.

Buy Now on Amazon

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS

This OTG has 16 litres of capacity and comes with powder powder-coated and stainless steel body. It has timer with auto shut off. It has a unique heating element design and consumes 1200w of power.

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS is currently available for Rs 3,999.