Amazon finds: Top deals on feature phones under Rs 3,000

Feature phones, also known as basic phones, are mobile phones that offer limited features compared to smartphones. They are primarily designed for making calls and sending text messages, and some models may come with basic internet connectivity, a camera, and other simple features. These phones are ideal for people who do not want to spend a lot of money on a mobile device or do not need all the advanced features of a smartphone. However, you can still use select smart features such as making UPI payments, watching YouTube, and reading emails on these phones. They are also popular in areas with poor internet connectivity, as they consume less data and can be used to make voice calls even in areas with limited network coverage. If you are looking for a feature phone for under Rs 3,000, here are some deals on Amazon that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on feature phones for under Rs 3,000

Nokia 106 4G

The Nokia 106 4G is one of the few feature phones that offer an online payment facility using the Unified Payments Interface. This phone comes with a 720p non-touchscreen display with a T9 keypad. It has 300MB of RAM and support storage expansion using a microSD card. With the 4G support, the phone lets you make HD calls on a 4G network, alongside letting you access the internet at fast speeds. The Nokia 106 4G is currently available for Rs 2,049, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

Motorola A10

This feature phone from Motorola comes with non-touchscreen display and an 800mAh battery. The phone comes with support for a microSD card of up to 32GB. This phone supports 4G network, which means you can make HD calls and use fast internet. You also get a 2-year replacement warranty on this feature phone. While this feature phone does not support UPI payments, you get FM radio connectivity to listen to local radio in your city. The Motorola A10 is currently available for Rs 1,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,599.