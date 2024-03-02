Amazon Finds: As we welcome summer and face the heat waves, it’s essential to own an Air Cooler. Buying an Air Cooler over an Air Conditioner (AC) makes sense as it is affordable and offers instant cooling when needed.

That said, if you are looking for an Air Cooler and have a budget of Rs 10,000, which by the way is the most popular range for coolers, Amazon has got you covered. There are plenty of options available on the platform. These options have features like anti-bacterial cooling and different speed modes. Some Air Coolers come with an extended warranty of up to 2 years.

Let’s take a look at the top Air Coolers under Rs 10,000 price range.

Bajaj’s DMH Desert Air Cooler is available at 35 percent off its listed price of Rs 14,390 Amazon. The Air Cooler now costs Rs 9,289. It is a 65L cooler with TurboFan technology. It has an anti-bacterial hexacool cooling and a 90 feet Air throw support. It has 3-speed settings which can be adjusted with the help of the knobs on the device.

Symphony Desert Cooler is priced at Rs 9,491 on Amazon, which is a 21 percent discount off its listed MRP of Rs 11,999. It is a 70-litre cooler that is advertised for a room of 323 sq.ft. The Air Cooler has features like drain plug and overflow outlet, knob control, and castor wheels for moving into any room. It has a 16-inch rustproof fan and 3-speed settings.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is available at a discount of 41 percent on the listed price of Rs 17,200. The cooler now costs Rs 10,199. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,500 bank discount taking the final price under Rs 10,000. It is a 75-litre cooler with 4-way air deflection technology. It comes with an Everlast Pump and Auto Full support. The Air Cooler has High-Density Honeycomb Pads for filtration. It further comes with a water level indicator and a control panel that has two knobs for speed control. The Air Cooler has a 1-year warranty.

These are some of the top Air Cooler you can buy under Rs 10,000 on Amazon. It is to be noted that the price mentioned above may vary depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up before the price increases.