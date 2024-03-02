comscore
English | हिंदी
02 Mar, 2024 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Finds: Top Air Coolers for home under Rs 10,000

Amazon Finds: Top Air Coolers for home under Rs 10,000

Want an air cooler to stay cool in summers? Amazon has got you covered with a range of options with portable design under Rs 10,000.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Mar 02, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Air Cooler
Air Cooler

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a range of Air Coolers available at a discounted price.
  • The Rs 10,000 price range is the most popular price segment for Air Coolers in India.
  • Top Air Coolers are from brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony.

Amazon Finds: As we welcome summer and face the heat waves, it’s essential to own an Air Cooler. Buying an Air Cooler over an Air Conditioner (AC) makes sense as it is affordable and offers instant cooling when needed.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top 200MP camera phones to buy in 2024

That said, if you are looking for an Air Cooler and have a budget of Rs 10,000, which by the way is the most popular range for coolers, Amazon has got you covered. There are plenty of options available on the platform. These options have features like anti-bacterial cooling and different speed modes. Some Air Coolers come with an extended warranty of up to 2 years.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top gaming phones under Rs 30,000

Let’s take a look at the top Air Coolers under Rs 10,000 price range.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top camera phones under Rs 30,000

Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Deset Air Cooler for home

Bajaj’s DMH Desert Air Cooler is available at 35 percent off its listed price of Rs 14,390 Amazon. The Air Cooler now costs Rs 9,289. It is a 65L cooler with TurboFan technology. It has an anti-bacterial hexacool cooling and a 90 feet Air throw support. It has 3-speed settings which can be adjusted with the help of the knobs on the device.

Symphony Desert Cooler

Symphony Desert Cooler is priced at Rs 9,491 on Amazon, which is a 21 percent discount off its listed MRP of Rs 11,999. It is a 70-litre cooler that is advertised for a room of 323 sq.ft. The Air Cooler has features like drain plug and overflow outlet, knob control, and castor wheels for moving into any room. It has a 16-inch rustproof fan and 3-speed settings.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler with Everlast Pump and Autofill

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is available at a discount of 41 percent on the listed price of Rs 17,200. The cooler now costs Rs 10,199. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,500 bank discount taking the final price under Rs 10,000. It is a 75-litre cooler with 4-way air deflection technology. It comes with an Everlast Pump and Auto Full support. The Air Cooler has High-Density Honeycomb Pads for filtration. It further comes with a water level indicator and a control panel that has two knobs for speed control. The Air Cooler has a 1-year warranty.

These are some of the top Air Cooler you can buy under Rs 10,000 on Amazon. It is to be noted that the price mentioned above may vary depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up before the price increases.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Air coolersamazon dealsAmazon findscoolersDeals on Air Coolers

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language