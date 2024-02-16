comscore
Amazon finds: Top 5 electric toothbrushes for kids to buy in India

Are you looking for an electric toothbrush for your kids? From Colgate to Oral-B, here are top five electric toothbrush you can buy in India under Rs 1,500.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 16, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes offer a lot of benefits over traditional toothbrushes. For one they help in cleaning teeth better. They also make the entire process a lot more efficient. This is particularly more important for kids, who very often are unable to clean their teeth properly. So, one of the easiest ways to ensure their oral hygiene is by switching to electric toothbrushes. So, if you are planning to buy electric toothbrushes for your kids, here are our top five recommendations from you from brands such as Colgate, Oral-B and more.

Oral B Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 1,349 and it ships with a total of four brush heads. It comes with a special kids-friendly sensitive mode for cleaning teeth gently. It also comes with a built-in two-minute timer so that kids brush their teeth adequately.

Colgate Batman Toothbrush for kids

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 586 and it ships with a single brush head. It has soft bristles that are specially designed for kids. It ships with two AAA alkaline batteries in the pack.

Caresmith Spark Junior Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 349 and it ships with two brush heads. It has soft bristles that are specially designed for kids. It vibrates at 17000 strokes per minute and has a waterproof design. It runs on a single AAA battery, which provides a runtime of up to 120 days.

AGARO REX Sonic Electric Kids Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 969 and it ships with two brush heads. It has soft bristles that are specially designed for kids. It vibrates at 38,000 strokes per minute and has a waterproof design. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can be charged using a USB slot. This battery lasts for up to 21 days and it takes around four hours to charge the battery completely.

LuvLap Joy Baby Sonic Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush costs Rs 949 and it ships with two brush heads, a gum cleaner and a tongue cleaner. It comes with a two-minute LED timer and a 30-second pulse to indicate a side change.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

