Amazon finds: Are you planning to make your bathroom as smarter as the rest of your house? If you are, we have some hacks that you can use. One of the easiest and cost-effective ways you can do so is by using a smart plug for connecting your geyser. This way, you will be able to operate the home appliance simply by using voice commands. You can also replace the lights in your bathroom with smart lights for a hands-free operation. Another hack that you can use is by replacing the conventional soap dispenser by an automatic soap dispenser. So, here we have listed top five automatic soap dispensers under Rs 1,500 that you can pick from:

This automatic soap dispenser costs Rs 599. It comes with a built-in proximity infrared sensor that dispenses foam in less than 0.25 seconds.

This automatic soap dispenser costs Rs 1,390. It comes with a quick IR sensor that dispenses foam in 0.25 seconds. It also has three adjustable foam levels. The dispenser has a net volume of 330mL, which means users can enjoy up to 400 washes before needing to refill it. It requires four AA batteries, which last for about four months before needing to be replaced.

This automatic soap dispenser costs Rs 1,321 and it dispenses foam in 0.25 seconds. This device comes with two adjustable foam dispensing levels and it comes with IPX6 water-proof coating. The liquid dispenser comes with a 400mL capacity.

This automatic soap dispenser costs Rs 1,299. It comes with four different time set options, giving users the flexibility to customise the stop time at 0.3s, 0.8s,1.5s or 2s. Users can also control the amount of soap being dispensed. It comes with a rechargeable battery can be used for up to three months without being charged.

This automatic soap dispenser costs Rs 999. It dispenses soap in 0.25 seconds. It comes with three adjustable foam volume levels. It comes with IPX6 coating that makes it immune to water splashes and spills.