Amazon finds: Smartphone cameras have evolved and we have now become dependent on them to click the best portraits of us. New-age cameras have better sensors and more megapixels which may help us get better images and videos. If you are still using your old smartphone with a weak camera setup, it’s time to ditch it. There are now phones with 200MP cameras that capture more details images. That said, we have curated some of the 200MP camera phones that you can buy on Amazon. These devices vary in pricing as some are flagship-grade phones, while others are mid-range options.

READ MORE From Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a: Upcoming smartphones launching in March 2024

Honor 90 5G is priced starting at Rs 27,999 on Amazon for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount and other EMI offers. This smartphone features a 200MP triple-rear camera system. It has a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor as secondary and tertiary lenses. Further, it also has a 50MP selfie camera. The device sports a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13, but is eligible to receive Android 14.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced starting at Rs 1,29,999 on Amazon. There’s up to Rs 6,000 bank discount on select bank cards. Buyers can also get the phone on no-cost EMI. The smartphone features one of the best camera setups. It has a 200MP main lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a solid 12MP selfie snapper. The device has a 6.8-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. It boots on Androdi 14 OS with One UI 6 out of the box.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top 200MP camera phones that you can buy on Amazon.