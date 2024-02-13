Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest in India. This sale began on February 10 and it will go on until February 14. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, and up to Rs 10,000 off on exchanging old smartphones. Additionally, it is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 using coupons, an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchases made using HSBC bank credit card EMI transactions, and an instant discount of 10 percent on payments made using Citi Bank credit and debit cards and credit card EMIs.

During this sale, Amazon India is also offering special discounts on the purchase of smartphones under Rs 20,000. So, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, here are top five smartphones that you pick from:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone will be available at an effective price of Rs 14,999. It comes in Waterfall Blue, Midnight Blue and Prism Silver colour variants. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 13MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone is available at an offer price of Rs 14,999. It comes in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour variants. On the feature front, this phone sports a 90Hz super AMOLED display and it runs the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charge support. It has a 64MP rear triple rear camera setup at the back.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone is available at an offer price of Rs 17,849. It comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey colour variants. It sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It features a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W charger and it has a 108+2MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone is available at an offer price of Rs 17,999. It comes in Gold, White and Black colour variants. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ pOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. It features a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger and it has a 108+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone is available at an offer price of Rs 11,499. It features a 120Hz dynamic display and it runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It has a 50MP rear camera set up and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.