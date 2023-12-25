Amazon December Bonanza Sale: Top Gaming laptops under 1 lakh

Amazon December Bonanza Sale: Amazon is hosting the December Bonanza Sale in India. The sale offers massive discounts on top electronic products including laptops and gaming laptops. Amazon banner confirms that there’s up to 40 percent off on he latter. Top gaming laptops from brands like Asus, Dell, HP, and others with the latest specifications can be purchased at discounts, bank offers, as well as EMI options.

We have curated some of the top laptop deals in this article. We have take the Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 price segment since it’s one of the most popular price bracket for gaming laptops. That said, let’s take a look at the deals.

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available at Rs 35 percent off its listed MRP price of Rs 84,999. It can now be purchased for Rs 54,990. Additionally, there’s Rs 500 coupon discount as well as up to Rs 2,000 bank offer. This particular Aspire 5 model has Intel Core i5-1240P processor paired with 16GB of RAM. There’s RTX 2050 for GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display.

Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 70,990 in the Amazon December Bonanza Sale, which is 24 percent off its listed price of Rs 93,211. The gaming laptop is powered by Intel Core i5-12500H and is paired with RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It features a 15.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution.

HP’s 15-inch Victus gaming laptop is availabl at Rs 71,990 on Amazon. That’s 19 percent off its listed price. Additionally, there’s Rs 500 coupon discount and bank offer of up to Rs 2,000. The product can also be purchase on No Cost EMI option. It features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by Intel i5-12450H paired with RTX 3050 chipset. It has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.