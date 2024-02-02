Cold weather conditions aren’t expected to change anytime soon. Recent showers in the northern parts of the country have made it difficult to stay warm even when indoors. While there are many ways you can stay warm, wearing more clothes and installing oil-based room heaters to name a few, not all of them are feasible all the time. This is where compact devices such as electric room heaters or room heating fans come into picture. They are compact and they need less power to operate, which makes them ideal for homes. So, if you are looking for a room heating fan, here are our top five picks under Rs 1,500:

Orient electric Areva fan heater

This device costs Rs 1,399 and it comes with two adjustable heat settings that can be controlled using a knob. It has two heating elements of 1000W each and it can be placed both horizontally and vertically.

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

This device costs Rs 1,049 and it comes with two adjustable heat settings that can be controlled using a knob. It is ideal for a small to a medium room and it has a mess grill in the front for safety.

Khaitan Orfin Fan Heater

This device costs Rs 1,399 and it is ideal for a small to a medium room. It can be used in both horizontal and vertical positions and it offers two-step heat control settings.

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater

This device costs Rs 1,399 and it is ideal for a small to a medium room. It offers two-degrees of heat controls. It has a separate button for cool air and it consumes 2000-watt of total power based on settings.

Amazon Brand – Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

This device costs just Rs 999 and it is ideal for a small to a medium room. It offers two-degrees of heat controls. It has cool, warm and hot wind selection knob. It comes with a thermostat that can be controlled used for controlling temperature using a separate knob.